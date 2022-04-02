Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 555,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

