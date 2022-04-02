Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Spok by 1,161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 150,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spok by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 27.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.