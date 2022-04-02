Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

SPWH stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

