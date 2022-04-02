SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.66

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.46), with a volume of 209,588 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09.

In other SRT Marine Systems news, insider Simon Richard Tucker bought 36,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,377.70 ($16,213.91).

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

