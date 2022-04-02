S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.