Standard Bank Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

