Standard Life Aberdeen plc Announces Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3394 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

