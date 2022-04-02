Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$550,940.52 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total transaction of C$636,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting C$62.11. 168,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,100. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.35.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STN shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

