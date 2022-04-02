Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of SGU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $421.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Star Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Star Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

