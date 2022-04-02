Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of SGU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $421.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.57.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.
About Star Group (Get Rating)
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
