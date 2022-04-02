State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,474 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

