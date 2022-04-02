State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,256 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Textron by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Textron Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.