State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Graco by 757.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Graco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

GGG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

