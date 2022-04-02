State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.11 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 662.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 75,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $39.36 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

