State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.39 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UDR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in UDR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.