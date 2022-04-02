State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

