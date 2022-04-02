State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

STT opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

