Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE:SCS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 828,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Steelcase (Get Rating)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
