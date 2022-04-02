Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 828,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Steelcase by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

