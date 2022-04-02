Steem Dollars Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.33 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00011290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $57.33 million and $5.39 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002090 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 10,909,972 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

