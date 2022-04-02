Stephens Trims Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price to $7.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

