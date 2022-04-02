Stephens Trims Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price to $7.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.
AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
