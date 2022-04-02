Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $144,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 951,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,131. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

