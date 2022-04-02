Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 128,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

