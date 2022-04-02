Stevens Capital Management LP Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.95. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.