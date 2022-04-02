Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $446,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.29 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

