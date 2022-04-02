Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE PWR opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

