Stifel Nicolaus Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.25

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

