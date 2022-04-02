Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.20 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,816,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

