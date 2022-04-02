Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.20 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.40.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,816,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
