Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

