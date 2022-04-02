StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
SID has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
Shares of SID stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.