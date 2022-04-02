StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of SID stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

