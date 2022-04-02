StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE EVA opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Enviva has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $81.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

