StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 145,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,552. The company has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 291,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kelly Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 245,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.