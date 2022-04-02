StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

MAT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,399. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

