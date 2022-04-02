StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

PRU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

