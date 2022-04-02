StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,066. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 456,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

