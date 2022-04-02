StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Stephens raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

