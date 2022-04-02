StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATI. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.