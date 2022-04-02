StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
ACH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $23.90.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
