StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ACH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

