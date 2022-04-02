StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

