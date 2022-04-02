StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $13,015,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $3,785,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

