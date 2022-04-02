StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $762.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

