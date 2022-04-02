StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.04 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.