StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.04 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

