StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 15,554,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,160,982. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

