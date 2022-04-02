StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,313.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

