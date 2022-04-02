StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 244.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

