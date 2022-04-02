StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,153.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CEVA by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

