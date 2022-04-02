StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $561.68. 1,159,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,268. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $544.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
