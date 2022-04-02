StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $561.68. 1,159,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,268. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $544.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.