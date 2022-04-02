StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 251,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

