StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get City alerts:

Shares of City stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. City has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.