StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.33. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.