StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

CMC opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

