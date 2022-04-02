StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 446,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,619 and have sold 108,053 shares valued at $1,201,753. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

